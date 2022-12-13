EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$60.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.92. EQB has a 1 year low of C$44.81 and a 1 year high of C$78.68.

Get EQB alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQB shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EQB from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Cormark increased their target price on EQB from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on EQB from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.78.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.