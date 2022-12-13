Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.33.

Equitable stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,975.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,800. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Equitable by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,356,000 after buying an additional 92,004 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 4.3% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 20,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Equitable by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,920,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,282,000 after buying an additional 409,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

