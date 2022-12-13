ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0085

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $9.57 million and approximately $252.69 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00013442 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00035104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00043040 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005580 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00020508 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00240880 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00849591 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $37.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

