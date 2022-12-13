Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 2,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 59,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Up 6.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.95.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.