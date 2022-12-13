Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a growth of 370.1% from the November 15th total of 882,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esports Entertainment Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 989,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of GMBL stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 2,169.41% and a negative net margin of 338.81%. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

