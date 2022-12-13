Everdome 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.16 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $64.23 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

