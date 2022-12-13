Evmos Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.69 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, Evmos has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. Evmos has a market cap of $120.69 million and $1.44 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00512262 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $904.13 or 0.05092333 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,388.88 or 0.30351799 BTC.

About Evmos

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

