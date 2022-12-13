Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €20.00 by UBS Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.00 ($21.05) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.26) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($26.95) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.37) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Evonik Industries stock traded down €0.42 ($0.44) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €17.71 ($18.64). 659,300 shares of the stock were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($34.71). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.92.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.