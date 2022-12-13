Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.87

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAIGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 3866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Exscientia Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Exscientia by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,860,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 212,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Further Reading

