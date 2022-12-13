Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.87

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 3866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Exscientia Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Exscientia Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Exscientia by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,860,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 212,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

