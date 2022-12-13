F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $190.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIV. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.77.

Shares of FFIV opened at $153.84 on Tuesday. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,447. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 by 24,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,329,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in F5 by 44.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,622 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in F5 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

