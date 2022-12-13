F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $190.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIVGet Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIV. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.77.

F5 Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of FFIV opened at $153.84 on Tuesday. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIVGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,447. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 by 24,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,329,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in F5 by 44.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,622 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in F5 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

