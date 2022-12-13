Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sets New 12-Month High at $135.62

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.62 and last traded at $135.16, with a volume of 383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.90.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $2,654,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 31.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 117,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

