Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Down 8.3%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 124,612 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 100,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Falco Resources from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Falco Resources alerts:

Falco Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

About Falco Resources

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.