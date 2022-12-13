Fang Chen Sells 100,000 Shares of Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX) Stock

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Rating) Director Fang Chen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total value of C$47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$496,767.73.

Fang Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Fang Chen sold 200,000 shares of Vital Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total value of C$73,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Fang Chen sold 100,000 shares of Vital Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$33,300.00.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

VUX traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.39. 202,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,542. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2.41. Vital Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

