Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fanhua from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Fanhua Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $7.40 on Friday. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Fanhua had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fanhua will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fanhua by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fanhua by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fanhua by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,562 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

