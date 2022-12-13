Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading 11.9% Higher

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.72. 35,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,968,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $148,143.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,680,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,748,846.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $148,143.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,680,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,748,846.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $692,349.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,925,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 515,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,875 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,843,000 after buying an additional 582,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,916,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,833,000 after buying an additional 2,111,822 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 114.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after buying an additional 3,989,496 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,062,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after buying an additional 58,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 15.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after buying an additional 194,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.