FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Price Down 4.5%

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.81 and last traded at $38.97. Approximately 6,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 99,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens lowered FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

FB Financial Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.13). FB Financial had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $133.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

In related news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $115,905.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,558.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

