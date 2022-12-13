Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Update

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the November 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 129.0 days.
Fearless Films Stock Down 97.0 %
FERL stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,886. Fearless Films has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.11.
Fearless Films Company Profile
