Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $120.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $75,444.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 29,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.