Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 1,942,219 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 56,674.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942,219 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $306,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Compass Point cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.78.

NYSE:PNC opened at $156.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.