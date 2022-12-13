Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 839,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 153,813 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $138,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,515 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.0% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,322,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Salesforce by 7,803.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,322 shares of company stock valued at $30,145,590. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $138.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.39, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $270.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

