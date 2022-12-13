Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 604,290 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,996,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 604,290 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $188,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

