Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,319 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $151,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $153.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

