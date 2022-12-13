Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 253,488 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,488 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Zoetis worth $112,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Zoetis by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $156.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.33 and a 200-day moving average of $160.35. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.