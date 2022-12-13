Fei USD Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $422.23 million and $12.19 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005579 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00013202 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00035062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00043022 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00020516 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00241038 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00023294 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98597043 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $484,224.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

