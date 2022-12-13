Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,233,900 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the November 15th total of 664,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Fibra Terrafina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Fibra Terrafina alerts:

Fibra Terrafina Trading Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS CBAOF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. 23,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,084. Fibra Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.