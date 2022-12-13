Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,233,900 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the November 15th total of 664,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.8 days.

Fibra Terrafina Stock Performance

Shares of CBAOF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 23,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,084. Fibra Terrafina has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Fibra Terrafina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Fibra Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

