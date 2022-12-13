Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

FCOM traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,619. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

