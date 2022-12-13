Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fiduciary Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $4,440,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 68,387 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $4,196,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 332,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,194,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.65. 65,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,886,107. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.25.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,969 shares of company stock worth $49,657,009 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.