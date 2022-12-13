Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Trading Up 29,130.8%

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Rating) shares were up 29,130.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Findev Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Findev Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0058 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.

About Findev

Findev Inc, real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016.

