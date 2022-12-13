FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Short Interest Up 182.1% in November

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 182.1% from the November 15th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Stock Performance

Shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEV. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 2,042.0% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Company Profile

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology and technology-enabled services that offers technology solutions, and broader technology software or services/products to the financial services industry.

