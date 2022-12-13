Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Firm Capital Property Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FRMUF remained flat at $3.99 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

Get Firm Capital Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Firm Capital Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Firm Capital Property Trust

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.