First National Bank of Omaha Has $14.01 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $319.51 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $320.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.68.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

