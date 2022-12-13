First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,672 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $205.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.40. The company has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

