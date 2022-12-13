First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $436.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

