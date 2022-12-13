First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,299 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 52,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $366.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

