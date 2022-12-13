First National Bank of Omaha Sells 4,845 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.52.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

