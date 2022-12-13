First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Down 73.2% in November

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the November 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Pacific Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS FPAFY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. 20,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,092. First Pacific has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

First Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 5.89%.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

