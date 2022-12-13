First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price.

FRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.68.

First Republic Bank Stock Up 2.5 %

First Republic Bank stock opened at $119.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $210.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

