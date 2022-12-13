First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Short Interest Up 68.6% in November

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Reserve Sustainable Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSG. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth $575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at $3,900,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at $981,000. Omni Event Management Ltd grew its position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 1.9% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,309,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 123.2% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 220,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FRSG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 50,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,248. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.00.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Company Profile

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

