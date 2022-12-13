First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Down 69.1% in November

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the November 15th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $95,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 301,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,299. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

