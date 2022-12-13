First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 389.8% in November

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 389.8% from the November 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FMB stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.119 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.