First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the November 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 46.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after buying an additional 69,966 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,682,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 95,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FYC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,237. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.87. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

