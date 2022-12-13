FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

FirstEnergy has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 62.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

