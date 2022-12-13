Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

FLC traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.17. 37,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLC. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at $205,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

