Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance
FLC traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.17. 37,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $23.40.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
