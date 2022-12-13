FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading Up 1%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.13. 259,131 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 103,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $93,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000.

