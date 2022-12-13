Flowserve Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Flowserve has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Flowserve has a payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flowserve to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Flowserve Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. Flowserve’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Flowserve by 70.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 47,032 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 15.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Flowserve by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Flowserve by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FLS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

