Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $17.20

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.20, but opened at $18.90. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 21,018 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.51.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.