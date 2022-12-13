Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the November 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.
OTCMKTS FSUGY traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,589. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.
