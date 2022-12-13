Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.38. 74,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,119. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $33.40.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

