Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 3.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth $292,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth $11,577,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth $356,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Fortive by 26.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.09. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $76.62.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

